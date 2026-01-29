Google Maps expands its Gemini upgrade to walking and cycling navigation

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps brought Gemini to driving navigation back in November.

Now, Gemini is also coming to both walking and cycling navigation.

Availability gets started with iOS, with Android support arriving soon.

It’s pretty clear at this point that AI isn’t a silver bullet for solving all our problems, and part of getting the most out of it is recognizing those use cases where it really has the best chance to shine. Modern implementations have gotten increasingly strong with their conversational skills, and that’s one of the big reasons we were so happy to see Gemini come to Google Maps navigation last fall — you could just focus on your driving, and make casual requests to Gemini for information about points of interest. And now, that’s getting even better.

Gemini first debuted as a navigation aid in Maps specifically for driving directions. And while that’s great, it’s also not the only way we like to get around. If you’re trying to keep your carbon footprint low, you’ll like what’s coming next, as Gemini in Maps expands to also support walking and cycling navigation.

Compared to driving, being able to stay hands-free with Gemini probably isn’t quite as critical when we’re walking around, but that’s not at all to say that we don’t absolutely appreciate this upgrade. Not having to fight with bright sunlight just to read what’s on our screen sounds like a big plus, and especially if you’re wearing earbuds, it’ll be nice to have Gemini right there at the ready.

That kind of hands-free support is doubly important when bicycling, and while you won’t need to ask Gemini for a detour to the closest gas station (well, maybe if you need the air pump), you can still use it to learn more about your surroundings, or just get help with non-navigation tasks, like following up on messages.

Google says that Gemini for walking and cycling navigation in Maps has already hit iOS devices, and it’s in the process of rolling out on Android right now.

