Google Maps purges over 10,000 fake business profiles

TL;DR Over 10,000 fraudulent listings were uncovered and removed from Google Maps.

These scams ranged from fake businesses to legitimate accounts that were hacked.

Google says the people behind the scam were working within a wider network.

Google Maps is great for finding your way around town. In addition to helping you get from point A to point B, you can also use it as a way to discover new places to shop, eat, and so on. While you can usually trust these listings, Google recently found a slew of fraudulent businesses trying to scam users out of their money.

As reported by CBS News, Google says it found and removed thousands of illegitimate businesses on the Maps app. Google has now filed a lawsuit against the culprits behind the fraud.

According to the claim, over 10,000 illegitimate listings were discovered and taken off of the platform. These listings consisted of not only fake businesses, but also legitimate businesses that had their account hacked or hijacked. It’s reported that a man working within a wider network is responsible for creating and selling these fake business profiles.

The problem was first discovered when the tech giant was alerted to it by a business in Texas. That company flagged an unlicensed locksmith who was impersonating it on the app. This prompted Google to investigate further, which led to it uncovering more instances of fraud. Google eventually learned that these scammers were working with agents from around the world and were using social media to increase their reach.

Many of the scams fell under what Google calls “duress verticals.” This refers to services people need in an urgent or stressful situation. Since you’re in a vulnerable position, like being locked out of your house, it’s easier for these bad actors to exploit the situation.

This isn’t exactly unfamiliar territory for Google. It previously blocked and removed around 12 million fake profiles from the app back in 2023. If Google wins its case, the company says it plans to donate the money to organizations that fight against fraud.

