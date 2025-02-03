Google Maps on Android Auto shifts into reverse to undo that UI change everyone hated

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has rolled out an update to the Maps app to fix a UI issue on Android Auto.

The update tweaks the map so it is centered according to the UI instead of the display.

It appears the update is not available to everyone quite yet.

A small vexing change to how Google Maps is presented on Android Auto led to a lot of annoyed users in late January. Google is now rolling out an update that fixes the problem.

During the final week of January, we reported on an issue Google Maps users were experiencing while using the app on Android Auto. Google had rolled out an update that caused the map to be centered based on the user’s vehicle display. Due to the change, the destination box ended up blocking the view of the driver’s route. This issue only appears when turn-by-turn navigation is turned off.

Thankfully, it seems Google noticed the problem and has started rolling out a solution. What appears to be a server-side fix now causes the map to be centered according to the UI instead of the vehicle’s display. As a result, the destination box is no longer getting in the way of the route.

According to 9to5Google, it seems the update is not available to everyone quite yet. However, outlet says that it was able to confirm that the change has been made. Some users also appear to be posting about the UI reverting back to its original alignment.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like