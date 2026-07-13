Google Maps Immersive Navigation seems to be rolling out for Android Auto

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps Immersive Navigation appears to be rolling out for Android Auto.

The update brings 3D buildings, easy-to-spot flyovers and off-ramps, and more.

However, the rollout seems to be a server-side update instead of being tied solely to a new app version.

Back in March, Google announced a major overhaul of the Google Maps navigation interface with a new immersive navigation UI. The update started popping up in CarPlay for some users, but Android users were still stuck with the old navigation UI in Android Auto. Now, that seems to be changing.

In a new post on Reddit, user radgatt has shared screenshots of the Google Maps immersive navigation UI running on Android Auto. The screenshots show the new 3D UI with easy-to-spot flyovers, 3D buildings, and even individual trees.

Apparently, the user started seeing the new UI after updating to Android Auto v17.3, which was released yesterday and is also rolling out now. However, another user running the latest beta versions of both Android Auto and Google Maps said that the new UI isn’t showing up for them. It’s highly likely that the new UI isn’t tied to the latest version of Android Auto and is instead a Google server-side update.

Android users have been waiting for the new immersive navigation to show up on their phones for quite some time, and it’s definitely good news that the update seems to have started rolling out now. Hopefully, this won’t be another one of Google’s really slow rollouts, and users will get access to the new UI sooner rather than later.

Immersive navigation in Google Maps is available in the US on iOS, CarPlay, Android, Android Auto, and cars with Google built-in. However, it is rolling out slowly. Google hasn’t said anything about a rollout in other countries. If you’re outside the US, you’ll just have to wait for the company to expand the feature globally.

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