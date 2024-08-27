Google apps could soon get a simplified account switcher UI (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a redesigned account switcher for its apps.

The company has been adding new strings of code related to the design update to several apps over the last few weeks.

Strings spotted in the latest Google Keep update suggest that the new account switcher may resemble the web UI.

The account switcher in Google apps might soon get a redesign. We’ve spotted new strings of code in several apps pointing toward the UI update over the last few weeks, and we finally have enough evidence to reveal what the new account switcher UI may look like upon release.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Based on the code spotted in the latest Google Keep update, we believe that the redesigned account switcher UI in Google apps may resemble the web version. Currently, the app version shows your primary account, followed by a “Manage your Google Account” button, other connected accounts, an “Add another account” button, and the option to manage accounts on your device.

Assemble Debug / Android Authority

As you can see in the screenshot above, the web version has a cleaner look. It shows the profile picture of your primary account, a greeting, and the “Manage your Google Account” button at the top, followed by a collapsable “Show more accounts” menu that includes other connected accounts, the “Add another account” button, and the option to sign out. The following strings of code spotted in the latest Google Keep release suggest that Google may take a similar approach for the account switcher UI in Google apps.

Code Copy Text <string name="og_bento_greeting_hi_message_with_name">Hi, %1$s!</string> <string name="og_bento_greeting_hi_message_without_name">Hi there!</string> <string name="og_bento_header_title_when_account_menu_is_collapsed">Show more accounts</string> <string name="og_bento_header_title_when_account_menu_is_expanded">Hide more accounts</string> <string name="og_bento_short_greeting_hi_message">Hi!</string> <string name="og_bento_switch_account">Switch account</string>

The strings highlight that the new UI will also have a greeting and a collapsable menu that will list secondary accounts. Unlike the web version, the account switcher on mobile may also get a new Switch account button.

The new account switcher UI is still in development, so we were not able to manually enable it in the current Google Keep release. We’ll keep an eye on future Google app updates and let you know as soon as the redesign rolls out.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments