Watch: Google and Magic Leap reveal fresh Android XR glasses prototype

TL;DR Google and Magic Leap showed a new Android XR glasses prototype at the FII event in Riyadh.

The demo builds on earlier versions, such as Google Martha, showing Gemini identifying objects and offering real-time assistance.

Magic Leap has extended its partnership with Google by three years and will act as an AR ecosystem partner, rather than a hardware maker.

It’s only been a week since Samsung kicked off the Android XR era with its Galaxy XR headset, but Google’s already looking beyond bulky headsets to something much lighter. At the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event in Riyadh, Google and Magic Leap showed off a new Android XR glasses prototype — the first time we’ve seen Google concept glasses on stage since I/O in the summer.

As reported by Android Central, the two companies also confirmed they’ve extended their partnership for another three years. Magic Leap first teamed up with Google in 2024, combining its optics and manufacturing know-how with Google’s AI and display technology.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to Magic Leap’s press release, the glasses shown at FII serve as both a prototype and a reference design for the broader Android XR ecosystem. They mix Magic Leap’s waveguides and optics with Google’s Raxium microLED light engine to deliver sharper visuals in a frame light enough to wear all day. Google XR VP Shahram Izadi said the precision of Magic Leap’s optics helps digital overlays feel naturally anchored in the real world.

The on-stage demo builds on what we’ve already seen from earlier prototypes, such as Google Martha, showing how Gemini AI could analyze the scene in front of you and respond instantly. The glasses feature cameras, microphones, and in-lens displays that let you ask questions about whatever you’re looking at. One example showed how you could walk down a street and ask questions about nearby architecture or shops, with answers appearing directly in your view. Another showed Gemini helping pick out a rug in a store by analyzing patterns and suggesting what might fit your style.

The glasses even offered some golf tips after a bad shot, showing how AI could blend into everyday activities in a way that feels more natural than talking to your phone or headset.

Magic Leap says it doesn’t plan to sell its own glasses, instead acting as an “AR ecosystem partner” helping companies like Google bring consumer-ready devices to market. The prototype doesn’t look radically different from the versions Google showed earlier this year, but it’s safe to assume that Android XR glasses are getting closer to reality.

Follow