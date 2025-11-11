Google adds live video sharing to emergency calls in November update

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out an integrated live video experience for emergency calls with the November update to Play Services.

The feature could be exclusive to Pixel phones initially and will allow them to share a live video with first responders during emergency calls.

Google is rolling out a new safety feature that lets users share live video with emergency services during an emergency call. The “integrated live video experience” is part of the November Google Play Services update, which has started rolling out and will reach more devices in the coming weeks.

We first spotted the feature back in September, and it adds to the Pixel lineup’s already robust safety tools like Car Crash Detection, Safety Check, and Crisis Alerts. Pixel users also already have the option to record and share emergency videos, but this update takes it a step further, allowing dispatchers to view a live video feed in real time for a faster, more informed response.

Similar to Apple’s Emergency SOS feature in iOS 18, the system will allow dispatchers to request access to your camera during an emergency. You can then choose to share a live video with them. The video may not be stored on your device. However, dispatchers may be able to save it on their end if needed. We’ll know exactly how the feature works when it goes live.

