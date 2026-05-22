Google could soon eliminate a major limitation with its real-time translation feature

Stephen Headrick

TL;DR Google is working to remove an annoying limitation with its Live Translate feature.

While it currently only works when users wear headphones, Google could soon bring a workaround.

Instead, users could just use their phone’s earpiece to listen to audio that’s translated in real-time.

Real-time translations have long been marketed as a selling point for high-end wireless earbuds, such as the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Last year, Google expanded the ability to a broader range of devices, letting you use virtually any headset to listen to a translated version of what’s being said in your surroundings, whether that’s something being said by a person or through a digital interface, such as a screen.

While the Live Translate feature on Android and iOS only functions when you use headphones or earphones, that may be about to change soon.

We’ve learned that Google is now exploring the option of letting users listen to Live translations without earphones. Instead of having to use earphones, users should be able to listen to the translated text by bringing the phone’s earpiece close to their ears.

The feature is being tested with version 10.18.45.917270523.4 of the Google Translate app on Android. While it isn’t live yet, we were able to activate it by tinkering with the app’s code.

Current UI Upcoming UI for listening via earpiece

Above, you can see the differences between the two interfaces. In the first screenshot on the left, you can see that the Listening mode option is grayed out when earphones are not connected. The middle screenshot, however, shows the new option to activate the mode when you bring the phone closer to your ears. The third screenshot shows the same view you see when a pair of headphones is connected to your phone.

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Based on what we were able to test, the output remains unchanged irrespective of whether you use the earpiece or the headphones. Earlier this month, we also learned that Google is working on an offline mode for the feature, which would solve yet another problem.

While we can’t say when the feature could be implemented, it could enhance utility for people who don’t want to use earphones for live translation or can’t use them due to medical conditions. We’ll keep you posted on future developments related to the feature.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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