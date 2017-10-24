Google discussed its new camera app, Google Lens, at Google I/O 2017 earlier this year. This is going to be a Google Goggles-like product that will attempt to provide information about whatever you point your device’s camera at — an object, a landmark, a sign, you name it — as well as other clever features.

The app itself is yet to be rolled out, but, a few weeks ago, we learned that it would be hitting the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL later this year. Now, it looks like could soon be making its way to the original Pixels, too.

Following comments on Reddit (via 9to5google), it appears that some Pixel owners have received a notification inviting them to a Google Lens preview. This has arrived through the Google Photos app on version 3.7, but not all users on that version have received the notification (which you can see below).

Users can cancel the preview or proceed with it to gain access the features listed in the screenshot above, but it doesn’t seem like there’s a whole lot people who haven’t received the preview invite can do to get it.

Google Lens is expected to roll out to all Android devices eventually, not just the Pixels, as part of Google Assistant. Currently, you may be lucky to get access to it through Google Photos.

