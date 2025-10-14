Google Keep and Tasks now work hand in hand for your reminders

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Keep reminders will now automatically be saved to Tasks.

You’ll now be able to see your reminders in the Calendar and Tasks apps.

You’ll also be able to ask the Gemini app about your reminders.

Google Keep is a great note-taking app that lets you create lists, jot down what’s on your mind, record audio, and more. You can even add time or location-based reminders when you need, you know, a reminder. Going forward, your Keep reminders are going to be saved to Google Tasks automatically.

If this sounds familiar, you wouldn’t be wrong. Google first announced this change back in April 2024, but said that the rollout would happen over the next year. As Google explains in a new blog post, that update is finally launching today.

Now that your Keep reminders are automatically saved to Tasks, you can access them in other apps. For example, you’ll be able to see your Keep reminders in the Calendar and Tasks apps. You’ll even be able to go the Gemini app to ask it about your reminders.

This functionality is coming to both Workspace customers and individual subscribers. However, those with personal Google accounts will gain this feature as well.

