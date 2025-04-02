Google Keep could soon get a more modern look with these upcoming tweaks (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is prepping a few interface changes for its note-taking app to give it a more modern look.

We’ve spotted an updated edit toolbar and tweaked floating action buttons in the latest Google Keep release.

These changes are not live for users, but could roll out with a future update.

After rolling out a new option to help users quickly jot down text notes in Google Keep, Google is now prepping a few interface changes for the popular note-taking app. We’ve spotted these changes before the rollout to give you an early look.

While editing notes in Google Keep, you get access to a few handy tools in a bar at the bottom of the screen. Google could soon give this toolbar a more modern look with larger icons featuring a rounded background.

Google is also prepping a minor design change for image attachments. Currently, images attached in notes span the full width of the screen. However, as you can see in the attached screenshot, Google could add margins on the left and right of the image and give it rounded corners.

Additionally, Google might switch the position of the icons for floating action button (FAB) options from the right side of the text to the left. While these changes are not live in the latest Google Keep release (version 5.25.132.01.90), we expect Google to roll them out with a future build. We’ll update this post as soon as they’re widely available.

