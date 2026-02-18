Google Keep gets ready to follow Drive and Docs with this new UI look

TL;DR Google has slowly been updating the look of the floating action button (FAB) for Material 3 Expressive across its Android apps.

Last year we saw new FAB designs getting ready for Google Drive and Google Docs.

Now it looks like Google’s preparing the same change for Keep, as well.

Wouldn’t it be something if Google updated all its apps in the same way, all at once? Instead, the company has taken a very piecemeal approach towards implementing even the broadest changes, and that’s something that’s been more clear than ever with its deployment of Material 3 Expressive. As we continue to track all the little ways Google is updating its app library to showcase the design language, we’ve got an early look at some new tweaks in the works for Google Keep.

Android apps of all kinds feature a UI design element called the floating action button, or FAB. You’ve no doubt interacted with FABs countless times, tapping one to compose a new message in Gmail or add a new event to your Google Calendar. Last year, as Google started updating apps for Material 3 Expressive, we saw the company begin to update the look of the FABs in apps like Google Drive and Google Docs.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

That was a start, but Google still has more work to do. And looking at version 5.26.071.01 of Google Keep for Android, we think we know where the company could be bringing that new FAB look next.

Fire up Keep today, and you’ll still see the old look for the FAB, with a smaller squircle housing a plus sign. But much like we’ve seen already with Drive and Docs, Google wants to make the FAB larger and more prominent.

Old FAB Old FAB New FAB New FAB

In addition to the new look for the FAB before you tap it, Google’s also working to change how it responds to interactions. Once this change is live, expect it to still show an × symbol, but now in a circle instead of the original squircle.

This isn’t exactly the hardest-to-follow change in the world, but just to really emphasize what’s going to be new here, we’ve got a side-by-side video of Keep in action:

Like we mentioned, this change isn’t visible in Google Keep on Android just yet, but developers have started preparing for the new look under the hood. At this point, Google could push it live basically any time it wants to — we’ll keep an eye out for the new FAB showing up on any of our devices.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow