Google Keep's upcoming feature is AI overkill at its finest (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is expanding the use of AI in Keep notes.

We spotted an under-development feature that could utilize AI to generate titles for notes in Google Keep.

Google Keep already lets you generate lists using text prompts.

Google has been bullish on enriching existing features across its apps with AI. Simple text-based functionality consumes the least compute, which is why we’re seeing small additions creep up in several apps — in addition to Gboard’s writing tools. While messaging apps have largely been the focus for text generation or correction with AI, Google is also testing functions across other apps, and Google Keep is one of them. Now, Google is testing another AI-assisted feature in Keep notes to help craft better titles.

We recently learned that Google is now testing an option to generate titles for Google Keep notes using AI. References to this functionality were found buried in the code for this feature in version 5.25.382.03.90 of Google Keep.

A buttun appears for the title. But it doesn't work!

We were able to view the positioning of a dedicated button. It resembles the icon for Gboard’s writing tools and appears where you would usually enter the title. However, it doesn’t work in its current form.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

As mentioned above, we couldn’t verify how it might work, though we expect it might recommend a fitting title based on the contents of the note. Perhaps this could allow for easier sorting — or subsequent searching — of notes using semantic terms related to the actual title, or might add useful context to other AI features, such as the Pixel 10’s Magic Cue. However, that’s just a wild guess. At the same time, I feel we could live without relying on AI for naming our notes, so it might actually be superfluous.

We couldn’t verify whether this feature works locally on devices that support Gemini Nano, though we hope that’s the case.

Google’s plans to allow users to draft title notes using AI don’t surprise us, primarily since Google Keep already lets users in Gemini’s paid tiers create checklists using AI from a simple text prompt. We previously also spotted the ability to generate sketches using AI in Google Keep, though that function isn’t live yet. Meanwhile, a similar title generation functionality is also available in Google Photos, where you can utilize AI to create titles for your memories.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow