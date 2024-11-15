Google's latest Doodle celebrates 5,000 years of the kayak

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s new Doodle gives recognition to the kayak and how important it’s been to Indigenous cultures.

The kayak was invented some 5,000 years ago in the Arctic.

The Doodle arrives right in the middle of Native American Heritage Month.

Google knows a thing or two about how to get around. Maps is eager to hook us up with directions whether we’re driving, walking, or riding a bike, and when we’re looking to travel a little further, Google Flights can easily help us book a seat. Today, though, Google is looking way back to a positively ancient transportation solution, as its latest Doodle celebrates the humble kayak.

As you’ve probably assumed, kayaks have been around for a long, long time, and Google points out they’ve been in use for over 5,000 years. Named after the Inuit word for “hunter’s boat,” the slender watercraft originated in Arctic regions, helping the people there take advantage of the rich resources available in the sea.

For Native American Heritage Month, Google invited Inuit Nunangat artist Natashia Allakariallak to design this kayak Doodle. Allakariallak says that she found inspiration in wanting to credit the resourcefulness of Inuit people, while trying to depict the skill and bravery needed to venture out into those icy waters.

Google’s rounding out the week with this tribute to the kayak. Earlier Doodles include one for Veteran’s Day on Monday, Poland’s National Day, and Father’s Day in the Scandinavian region.

