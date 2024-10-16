Google Flights will let you prioritize lower prices over a little inconvenience

Google

One of the many barriers to travel is the cost of flights. A variety of factors, like the destination or the airline you choose, can lead to your tickets costing an arm and a leg. But if you’re willing to give up a little convenience, a new tab in Google Flights will attempt to find you the cheapest flights available.

Today, Google Flights is introducing a new “Cheapest” tab. According to the tech giant, you’ll be able to enter your details and click on the Cheapest tab to get more options with even lower prices than usual.

You may be wondering how this Cheapest tab manages to find lower prices. Google says the feature is for those who are willing to give up a little convenience for the best deal. For example, it may cost less to fly back to a different airport that’s in the same city as the one you departed from, such as leaving New York’s LaGuardia and returning to JFK. If you use the Cheapest tab, Google says you’ll be able to choose what trade-offs you’re willing to consider like longer layovers, booking through a third-party site, self-transfers, and more.

This new feature is releasing globally for Google Flights. The company states the Cheapest tab will gradually roll out over the next two weeks.

