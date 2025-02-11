Want to know Google I/O's date? You'll have to help solve a puzzle first

Google

TL;DR Google has released a new game called Prism Shift.

Finishing the puzzle game will reveal the date of Google I/O.

The game involves guiding and reflecting beams of light toward a beacon.

Google I/O is a developer event that almost always features hardware announcements and new features for existing products. This event typically happens in May, but we usually don’t learn the exact date until someone cracks Google’s annual puzzle. If you’re up for the challenge, you can try your hand at the company’s latest game to reveal the date of Google I/O 2025.

Last year, the community had to defeat a game called Break the Loop — which is still playable — before we learned that the event was scheduled for May 14. This year’s game is called Prism Shift and it involves guiding, reflecting, and splitting beams of light to illuminate beacons. As is tradition, when someone beats the game, we’ll get the official date for the conference.

Google has previously used I/O as the stage for its Pixel A series. However, the tech giant broke with tradition last year and announced the Pixel 8a a week before the event. Leaks and rumors suggest that the Pixel 9a will also miss I/O 2025 with a launch date expected for mid-March.

As for other announcements, maybe we could see something about Android 16 and a few other things. It’s a little early to know what could make it into the show. However, we can expect it to kick off with a keynote address by CEO Sundar Pichai. You can also expect for the event to be streamed online, in case you want to check out what’s going on. There should also be in-person attendance, but that is usually reserved for developers and members of the press.

