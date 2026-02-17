Search results for

Google starts teasing I/O 2026 with its latest puzzle

Can you crack it? Google I/O's 2026 puzzle is here.
1 hour ago

Google IO 2026 puzzle
9to5Google
TL;DR
  • A new puzzle teasing Google I/O 2026 is now available.
  • Like previous years, when enough people finish the game, it will reveal the dates for the event.

When Google is ready to reveal the dates for its developers’ event, it doesn’t just announce them. Instead, it likes to make you work for it by releasing a game where the reward is the date reveal. It’s that time again to put on your thinking caps and help solve the new puzzle for Google I/O 2026.

Google has started to roll out its latest puzzle for revealing the dates for I/O 2026. You can check out the game by heading over to io.google/2026/puzzle/. At the moment, it appears the link to the puzzle is redirecting users to the Google I/O 2025 page. However, 9to5Google appears to have grabbed a screenshot. The page says that you’ll have to “Play through all builds to unlock the final bonus.”

Like in previous years, a certain number of people will have to complete the puzzle before the dates are revealed.

Updating…

