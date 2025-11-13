Google app's Pinterest-like 'Images' feed is now available to everyone in the US

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google app is adding a new Pinterest-like “Images” tab that’s now rolling out to all users in the US on Android and iOS.

The tab offers a personalized image feed based on your interests, letting you browse, save, or search for visual inspiration.

You can share, save, or hide images, and use Google Lens for quick searches.

The Google app is finally getting the new Pinterest-like “Images” tab, months after the feature was made available to beta users for testing. The new tab is joining the existing “Home,” “Search,” “Notifications,” and “Activity” tabs at the bottom of the Google app screen on both Android and iOS.

In case you didn’t read about it here before, we discovered the Images tab in the Google app this May. Google then rolled it out to beta users in June, and it’s now being widely rolled out to all users, but only in the US.

The purpose of the Images tab in the Google app is to help you discover new images tailored to your interests every day. You can simply browse these images, save them to your collections, or search for even more inspiration based on what you find.

As we previously noted, when you first launch the Images tab in the Google app, you’ll be asked to select at least topics of interest. Once Google knows the kind of images you want to see, it will create your personalized image feed using publicly available images from Google Search.

You can then long-press an image to share it, save it to your collection, or search it with Google Lens. You can also hide images you don’t want to see from your feed.

The rollout of the feature will continue over the next few weeks in the US. There’s no word on the global availability of the new Images tab.

