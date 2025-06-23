Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google app is now home to your Pinterest-like personalized image feed
57 minutes ago
- Google has started rolling out a new “Images” tab in the latest beta version of the Google app.
- The Images tab lets users select interest categories, such as fashion or home decor, to build a tailored visual feed using publicly available search images, similar to platforms like Pinterest.
- The feature is currently limited to beta users for testing and feedback, with potential for wider rollout soon.
We’ve previously spotted Google working on a Pinterest-like feed within the Google app that would show people images, seemingly inspiring them on topics like fashion, interior design, and more. The feature was a work-in-progress at the time, and we had to jump through hoops to give you the first look. Google is now closer to releasing the feature to the masses, as the Google app’s Images tab has started rolling out to users.
With Google app v16.23.71 beta, we can spot the new Images tab rolling out widely.
When you launch the new Images tab in the Google app for the first time, you’ll be asked to select at least three topics, like Fashion, Home Decor, Travel, etc. Selecting your interests will create your personalized image feed with publicly available images from Google Search. If you like an image, you long-press on it to share it, save it to your collection, or search it with Google Lens. You can also hide images from your feed.
This feature is currently rolling out to beta users. Based on their feedback, Google will make tweaks and fix any bugs before deciding whether to release it to the public. Given the state of finish, we’re optimistic about the feature rolling out to users in the stable branch soon.