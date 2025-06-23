Google app is now home to your Pinterest-like personalized image feed

We’ve previously spotted Google working on a Pinterest-like feed within the Google app that would show people images, seemingly inspiring them on topics like fashion, interior design, and more. The feature was a work-in-progress at the time, and we had to jump through hoops to give you the first look. Google is now closer to releasing the feature to the masses, as the Google app’s Images tab has started rolling out to users.

When you launch the new Images tab in the Google app for the first time, you’ll be asked to select at least three topics, like Fashion, Home Decor, Travel, etc. Selecting your interests will create your personalized image feed with publicly available images from Google Search. If you like an image, you long-press on it to share it, save it to your collection, or search it with Google Lens. You can also hide images from your feed.