Google Home updates are finally more transparent and easier to track

Google has quietly made it much easier to track updates to the Google Home app. The update release notes are now far more transparent, clearly outlining new features, specific bug fixes, and other changes.

As spotted by the folks at 9to5Google , the release notes for the Google Home app have suddenly become much more detailed. Previously , these updates were pretty vague and typically included just a version number, release date, and a generic “bug fixes and improvements” message.

Now, out of nowhere, Google has retroactively updated the release notes page with thorough descriptions of current and previous versions of the Google Home app.

The most recent update to the Google Home app includes several key improvements. Google has enhanced the device setup experience and addressed some notable bugs. You can check out the full March 4, 2025, changelog below:

Features More consistent setup flows: Under-the-hood improvements to how you set up new devices. Bug Fixes App fails after deleting home: Resolved an issue where the Google Home app would fail during the “Finalizing Network” step after deleting and setting up a new home. Notification toggle missing in Smoke & CO device settings: Addressed an issue where the notification toggle option was missing under Sound Check in Smoke & CO device settings. Multiple notifications for alarm silenced: Resolved an issue where multiple notifications for Alarm silenced were triggered for Smoke & CO Heads-Up or Emergency Alarm when silenced. “Couldn’t connect”/”Unable to save settings” error: Fixed an error where “Couldn’t connect” or “Unable to save settings” was observed when toggling On/Off Emergency shutoff options. Activity tab showing incorrect device list: Corrected an issue where the Activity tab was showing an incorrect device list. “Allow Monthly Sound Check” toggle not enabling: Fixed a bug where the “Allow Monthly Sound Check” toggle button under “Sound Check” in Smoke & CO settings was not enabling properly.



This new system is certainly more helpful for tracking ongoing Google Home issues and new features. Hopefully, Google will take a similar approach for its other apps as well.