Google Home users lose hands-free control of Nest Thermostats

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Home users are having trouble controlling their Nest Thermostats through voice commands.

Users are getting a message that says, “Sorry, I can’t reach the Nest Thermostat right now.”

There appears to be no issues with controlling the thermostat through the app.

One of the benefits of having a smart home is being able to control devices without having to lift a finger. For example, a Google Home user can simply use their voice to tell their thermostat what to do. However, that convenience all comes crashing down if there’s a connection issue. That appears to be what’s happening for some Nest Thermostat owners.

Over on Reddit, one user details a situation where their Google Home speakers refuse to connect to their Nest Rhermostat. When attempting to use voice commands to control the thermostat, the user is getting a message in return that says, “Sorry, I can’t reach the Nest Thermostat right now.” Adding to the confusion, it appears that there is no issue with controlling the thermostat via the Google Home app.

It seems the user is far from the only person experiencing this problem. A number of commenters also claim to be running into something similar on their setups. For what it’s worth, the original poster says that Google Home has started communicating with the Nest Thermostat again.

Android Authority has reached out to Google for comment. We will update this article once new information is available.

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