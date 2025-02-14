Google Home update breaks camera feeds for some users

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A recent Google Home update appears to have prevented some users from accessing their security camera feeds.

Some users have had partial success using voice commands as a workaround.

Google support acknowledged to one user that the issue was global, although not all users were affected.

Google’s smart home ecosystem is supposed to make life more convenient, but a recent Google Home update seems to have done the opposite for some users — leaving them unable to access their security camera feeds. Reports of the issue surfaced on Reddit, with multiple users saying their devices currently fail to load feeds when prompted. Some have managed to get around the problem by using voice commands instead of pressing the live button on the screen, but others report that even this workaround is inconsistent.

The problem doesn’t appear to be universal.

One affected user on the thread contacted Google support and was told the issue is a known problem affecting users globally. The support agent confirmed that it had been reported multiple times and that Google’s engineering team had been informed. The issue was also reported on Google community forum threads, although some users say their feeds have started working again. The problem doesn’t appear to be universal, and two members of the Android Authority staff with a Google smart home setup have not experienced any issues. For now, those facing issues might have luck trying voice commands or resetting their devices. We have reached out to Google for a statement.

