Google Home's script editor is out now and it will level up your smart home

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Home’s script editor has gone live.

The script editor will allow you to create more advanced smart home automations.

For now, the script editor is only available in the Google Home public preview.

Back in 2022, Google announced that it planned to launch a new script editor for Google Home in 2023. That day has finally arrived, and it will let you do more with your smart home than ever before.

According to The Verge, Google’s script editor tool is available starting today on home.google.com for those who are a part of the Google Home public preview. The tool will also be available on the Google Home app, but that preview won’t go live until tomorrow. It’s currently unknown when the script editor will be available for everyone else.

With the script editor tool, Google Home will now allow multiple starters and actions, as well as offer more advanced options for automations. As Google states, it “will offer more than 100 new features and capabilities to fit your unique understanding of your home and what you want it to do.” For example, users will be able to set more complex conditions like closing the blinds after 6 PM only if the TV is on.

Some other examples provided by Google include dimming the lights and lowering blinds when the living room TV is on after dark, flashing lights red and blue when the smoke alarm is active, and blinking the lights in the room where occupancy is detected when the doorbell is pressed.

However, in order to use the script editor, you’ll need to understand how to code. As a result, this isn’t exactly a feature that’s meant for everybody. It’s more targeted toward technical consumers who want to get the most out of their smart home.

