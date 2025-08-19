Hot water control is the next Nest feature coming to Google Home

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is preparing to add hot water controls to the Home app, as confirmed by the Google Nest and Home Chief Product Officer.

The feature is in final testing and will roll out in the near future. It will let you control hot water from the app if your thermostat supports it.

It follows last week’s rollout of temperature scheduling for older Nest thermostats, further reducing reliance on the legacy Nest app.

Google has been steadily migrating functions from the old Nest app to the Home app, with full temperature scheduling for older Nest thermostats now rolling out. That update, spotted by Android Authority’s Mishaal Rahman last week, was a big deal as it was the last major reason many people still needed the old Nest app.

But the migration isn’t quite finished. In a reply to Mishaal on X, Anish Kattukaran, the Chief Product Officer for Google Home and Nest, confirmed that hot water control is in “final testing” and will be included in “one of our next few releases.” His remarks came after readers of Mishaal’s article commented that hot water control was still missing, and that the new schedule interface felt like a downgrade compared to the old Nest app.

Hot water control lets you do things like set a schedule for heating water, quickly trigger a boost, or switch it on and off manually. That’s if your thermostat is connected to a compatible hot water system. Until now, that functionality has required the older Nest app.

The move fits into Google’s broader effort to consolidate everything in the Home app, reducing the need for the legacy Nest app and streamlining controls across its smart home ecosystem.

