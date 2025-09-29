You've heard of Now Brief, but Google Home could soon get Home Brief (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown of the Google Home app has uncovered a Home Brief feature.

This seems to be Google’s name for security-related summaries in the smart home app.

We’ve also uncovered more details about the Google Home Premium subscription.

The Google Home app is your hub for your smart home gadgets, including cameras like Google’s Nest Cam line. Google previously announced plans to offer AI summaries of camera alerts, and it now looks like we have a name for this feature, along with more details about a Google Home Premium subscription.

We dug into a recent version of the Google Home app (version 4.0.53.2) and discovered several references to a so-called Home Brief feature. We were also able to enable a screen that mentions Home Brief. Check out the new screen below (right).

Current New

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The current screen mentions “daily summaries of what happened at home,” while the newly updated screen mentions “your Home Brief” instead. This suggests that Home Brief might be a rebranded version of Google Home’s previously announced ability to summarize security events. It’s also possible that this is a more wide-reaching daily digest of events, including other smart home devices and activities. This would be akin to Samsung Now Brief, but for your smart home.

We also uncovered a string related to Home Brief, revealing that you can get a summary of notifications at the end of the day. Check out the second string below.

Code Copy Text <string name="ai_opt_in_info_event_description_title">AI descriptions</string> <string name="ai_opt_in_info_notification_summary_content">Make every camera notification more helpful, and check your Home Brief at the end of the day</string>

The updated screen also contains an asterisk, confirming that you’ll need a “Google Home Premium” subscription to use Home Brief. In fact, it seems like you’ll need this subscription to use Gemini Live and the ‘Ask Home’ feature. It’s worth noting that Google Home Premium appears to be a rebranded Nest Aware subscription.

There’s also good news if you were hoping for a Google Home Premium trial. We found a couple of strings referencing a trial/offer period, seen below.

Code Copy Text <string name="concierge_v2_offer_landing_subtitle">Try out advanced Gemini for Home features on all your compatible devices and make your home more helpful and secure</string> <string name="concierge_v2_offer_landing_title">Update to Google Home Premium for {offer_duration}</string>

There’s no word on the length of the free trial, but the company currently offers 30-day Nest Aware trials in some markets. Don’t be surprised if we see a similar length for the Google Home Premium trial.

In any event, it’s clear that Google is engaged in a rebranding exercise as it increasingly infuses AI into the Home ecosystem. This news also comes as Google Home’s overhaul comes to iOS first.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow