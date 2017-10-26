Just last week, Google Home gained the ability to control YouTube TV with voice commands. Now Google is bringing another big improvement to Assistant on Google Home. Starting today, you can ask your Google Home to cast shows and movies from subscription services like HBO NOW, CBS All Access, and The CW.
You can also use these voice commands with Google Assistant on your smartphone.
Of course, you’ll either need a Chromecast or a television with Chromecast built-in to make this work. While this feature is only available in the United States for now, we’re happy to see Google continue to add new services to the smart speaker.