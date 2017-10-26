Just last week, Google Home gained the ability to control YouTube TV with voice commands. Now Google is bringing another big improvement to Assistant on Google Home. Starting today, you can ask your Google Home to cast shows and movies from subscription services like HBO NOW, CBS All Access, and The CW.

All you need to do is open up the Google Home app and link your HBO NOW/CBS All Access account to get started. Once your account is linked, you can begin by saying things like “Hey Google, watch Star Trek: Discovery” or “Ok Google, go back 15 seconds.”

You can also use these voice commands with Google Assistant on your smartphone.

Of course, you’ll either need a Chromecast or a television with Chromecast built-in to make this work. While this feature is only available in the United States for now, we’re happy to see Google continue to add new services to the smart speaker.