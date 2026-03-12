Google Home users say devices are randomly being removed, and a possible link is emerging

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Google Home users say devices are being randomly removed from their homes without them making any changes.

Multiple Reddit commenters report the same issue, with several saying the affected devices are linked through SmartLife.

Many of the missing devices remain as “linked to your account” but not assigned.

Smart homes promise convenience, and that’s what they tend to deliver right up to the point at which things go awry. Google Home users have been experiencing more than their fair share of issues in recent months, and according to a Reddit thread gaining traction, some say that devices are suddenly disappearing from their homes without them touching anything.

Are you sticking with Google Home or have you moved to another smart home platform? 914 votes Yes, Google Home all the way. I love it. 27 % I'm still with Google, but I'm considering switching. 47 % I use Google Home, but it's not my main smart home platform anymore. 16 % No, I completely left Google Home for another platform (tell us in the comments). 10 %

In a post on the r/googlehome subreddit, the original poster says several lights were unexpectedly removed from their Home, and the issue has occurred twice in about 48 hours. The user shared a screenshot showing Google Home notifications stating that various lights had been removed, even though the user says they never made the change.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Other commenters soon chimed in, reporting the same behavior. A few said devices were vanishing from rooms or from the Home entirely, only to show up under “linked to your account” in the Google Home app. That suggests the devices are still recognized, but they’re no longer assigned to a home or room and need to be set up again.

One app that keeps coming up in the thread is SmartLife, which is a popular smart home platform built on Tuya’s ecosystem and used by many third-party smart bulbs, plugs, and switches. Instead of connecting directly to Google, these devices usually appear in Google Home through a linked SmartLife account.

It’s speculation at this point, but that detail could help explain what’s happening. If the connection between Google Home and SmartLife briefly loses sync, devices might still remain linked to the account but lose their placement inside a specific Home or room.

That said, we still don’t know whether this is specifically a SmartLife issue and, if so, whether the integration was disrupted intentionally. Google hasn’t acknowledged any issue publicly, but the number of people describing the same behavior suggests this probably isn’t just a one-off glitch. Let us know in the comments if you’ve experienced the same behaviour on your Google Home setup.

Follow