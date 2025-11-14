Google Home's latest update is all about speed, control, and a sleeker interface

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Home app version 4.3 is now rolling out to Android and iOS users.

The update introduces enhanced device controls, upgraded “Home” and “Away” automations, an edge-to-edge UI for Android, and several quality-of-life improvements.

Google has started rolling out version 4.3 of the Google Home app. The latest update is rolling out gradually to Android devices, while it appears to already be live for iOS users.

One of the biggest changes in this update is the refreshed device controls. These updated controls were recently spotted by users in the Public Preview program, but Google now seems to be preparing a wider release. Lights, plugs, and switches get a new layout with quicker access to common actions and shortcuts. Android users can also control supported Matter devices locally for 2x faster response and more reliable performance.

Google is also upgrading the “Home” and “Away” routines. These can now be fully customized, letting users add new conditions, actions, and triggers. Camera and thermostat actions will also now offer more control, including presence-aware settings that can be managed per device.

Another improvement is edge-to-edge support on Android. The app will now stretch all the way to the top and bottom of the screen on devices running Android 15 or later. This would give the interface a cleaner and more modern look by using the full screen area behind the system bars.

Google has also made some quality-of-life improvements, including better ways to give feedback on camera events and multiple bug fixes.

You can read the full changelog for the Google Home 4.3 update below:

Google Home app 4.3 Features Improved camera feedback: We’ve made it easier to share feedback on your camera’s AI descriptions and other details. You can now use the feedback card below a description to share details like “Missed familiar face.” We’ve also added the ability to provide thumbs up/down feedback on specific faces identified in a clip to help improve the familiar face detection experience for your home.

We’ve made it easier to share feedback on your camera’s AI descriptions and other details. You can now use the feedback card below a description to share details like “Missed familiar face.” We’ve also added the ability to provide thumbs up/down feedback on specific faces identified in a clip to help improve the familiar face detection experience for your home. Improved device controls (Public Preview, Gradual rollout) : Device controls, including lights, plugs, and switches have been refreshed, including quicker access to common actions with new shortcuts. Users on Android can now locally control their Matter lights, plugs, and switches for improved reliability and up to 2x faster response time.

: Device controls, including lights, plugs, and switches have been refreshed, including quicker access to common actions with new shortcuts. Users on Android can now locally control their Matter lights, plugs, and switches for improved reliability and up to 2x faster response time. Fully customize your “Home” and “Away” automations : We have upgraded the “Home” and “Away” automations to the new automation editor, allowing you to fully customize them with conditions, new actions, and any other starters. These automations will continue to work as normal without any action on your behalf. We have also granted more control of camera and thermostat actions; you can now control presence-aware actions per camera and per thermostat by heading to that device’s setting page.

: We have upgraded the “Home” and “Away” automations to the new automation editor, allowing you to fully customize them with conditions, new actions, and any other starters. These automations will continue to work as normal without any action on your behalf. We have also granted more control of camera and thermostat actions; you can now control presence-aware actions per camera and per thermostat by heading to that device’s setting page. Edge-to-edge for Android: Enjoy a more immersive app experience on Android V (Android 15) and later, with content now extending behind system bars. Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements Device setup crash: Fixed a crash that was affecting some device setup flows.

Fixed a crash that was affecting some device setup flows. Casting crash: Fixed a crash that was affecting some casting sessions on Android.

Fixed a crash that was affecting some casting sessions on Android. Ask Home onboarding: Fixed an issue where the Ask Home onboarding entry point was sometimes re-appearing after the user had dismissed it.

Fixed an issue where the Ask Home onboarding entry point was sometimes re-appearing after the user had dismissed it. Thermostat photo display: Resolved an issue where taking a photo during thermostat setup caused duplicate photo icons to appear.

