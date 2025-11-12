Google Home just got faster and smarter, but you'll need Public Preview to try it

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out enhanced device controls and UI changes in its Google Home Public Preview program.

Android users with Matter hubs can now control compatible smart home devices locally for faster response.

Design changes include a swipeable quick-access panel, haptic feedback on light controls, and new on/off animations.

Gemini on Google Home is currently the big talking point for users within the Google smart home ecosystem, but the company is also working on other features. The easiest and most straightforward way to get access to upcoming features is to enroll in the Google Home Public Preview program. Google is now introducing improved device controls in the Public Preview program, alongside new features like local device control.

As shared by Google, the Google Home app is receiving several changes that aim to enhance your control over smart home devices. New features include: Improved visual design for lights, plugs, and switches: Enhanced look and feel when turning on or off, adjusting brightness, or changing colors. Turn on or off, adjust brightness, and seamlessly change colors.

Android users with compatible Matter devices and a compatible Matter hub can control their devices locally. This provides faster response times and enhanced reliability.

For compatible devices, a new swipeable bottom panel provides quick access to key settings and actions: Add to favorites. Get device history (for Google Home Premium subscribers). Find help center articles and submit feedback. Provides direct access to the full device settings

One underrated feature is that Android users can now control Matter devices locally if they have a Matter hub, which would help control their smart devices even if their internet is down. It’s a minor change, but it should also result in faster response times.

9to5Google notes that for smart light controls, the brightness percentage has been moved outside the pill-shaped container. There’s now haptic feedback when you make adjustments. However, touching the container no longer toggles the smart light on or off — for that, there’s a dedicated power button at the top. When the light is switched off, the container becomes a rounded rectangle. Color options now appear as a carousel instead of a grid. Some design elements also receive the Material 3 Expressive treatment, like the new card-like look for tabs.

Old Old New New New

The report also notes that there is a new animation when switching smart plugs on and off.

Old New New

All of these changes are available through the Google Home Public Preview program on Android and iOS. If all goes well, the features will graduate to the stable program for all users. Try them out and let us know your experience in the comments below!

