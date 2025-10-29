Google Home’s latest update targets crashes, camera tweaks, and more

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Google Home updates are being released thick and fast, perhaps because the company is aware that eyes are on it following its major overhaul. Google is pushing out version 4.2 of the Google Home app, arriving just days after the last update. The rollout brings various improvements for camera and Nest x Yale Lock owners, while also aiming to prevent the Android app from crashing — or at least make it crash less often.

According to the Google support page, version 4.2 addresses two separate issues that were causing the app to crash on Android. That will come as a welcome relief to users, given how central the Home app is to managing the rest of Google’s smart home hardware.

Beyond that, there are a few upgrades for those with cameras and smart locks. iOS users should see a much smoother camera history view, with better frame rates and faster loading when scrolling through recorded clips. The camera viewer for all users is also getting decluttered, hiding most of its buttons until you tap the player to bring them up.

The Nest x Yale Lock is gaining a handful of new features, including battery status, lock history, and notifications, as well as the ability for Android users to create and edit passcodes directly within the app.

Google’s also cleaned up some smaller issues, like the flickering lock controller when jammed and an unresponsive Cancel button during setup on Android. For iOS users enrolled in Public Preview, light tiles will now accurately display the number of lights grouped together.

