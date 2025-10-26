Google Home's latest update fixes annoying bugs you probably noticed after the big revamp

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out version 4.1 of the Google Home app.

This is the first update after the recent Google Home redesign that rolled out with version 4.0.

The changelog for the latest update notes that the app is getting several improvements and fixes based on user feedback.

Google has released version 4.1 of the Google Home app, marking the first major update since the app’s big redesign earlier this month. The company says it’s listening to user feedback and is rolling out several small but meaningful improvements to the Google Home experience.

With the latest 4.1 update, the “Ask Home” feature, powered by Gemini, is expanding to more Google Home Premium subscribers.

The update should also make the app feel smoother, especially on iOS. Google notes that if you’ve got several camera feeds marked as favorites, scrolling through the Home tab should now feel noticeably more responsive.

Android users are also getting a small but handy fix. The “All on” button for lights will now correctly gray out when all lights are not turned on, improving accuracy in the Lights category.

Lastly, Google has cleared up a slight confusion in Ask Home’s “Home Brief” titles, which sometimes mislabeled updates from the previous day as “today’s”

