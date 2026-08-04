Google Health just made sharing medical records much easier

Google

TL;DR Google Health 5.05 officially introduces Smart Health Links for sharing medical record summaries in the US.

The update also brings two-way syncing from Google Health to Apple Health on iPhones.

Google says it has also fixed issues affecting VO2 Max, exercise maps, and workout editing.

Google has started rolling out Google Health version 5.05, bringing a convenient new way for users to share their medical record summaries with healthcare providers. The update also confirms the Apple Health integration we reported about earlier, along with several other fitness-related bug fixes.

The biggest new feature is Smart Health Links, which lets users create “secure” links containing summaries of their medical records. These links can be shared with healthcare providers or family members.

To create a Smart Health Link, Google Health users will need to open the Health tab in the app, head to the Medical section, and select Shareable records. From there, users can generate a shareable URL or QR code.

Google notes that Smart Health Links are available only in the US and aren’t intended to replace official clinical health records.

The announcement also officially confirms the Apple Health integration, after it quietly appeared in version 5.05 on iOS. The feature lets iPhone users sync health data recorded in Google Health, including Fitbit data such as exercise records, steps, vitals, and sleep, back into Apple Health.

To enable Apple Health syncing, users will have to open their profile in the Google Health app, go to Partner apps, select Apple Health, and grant the necessary permissions. Once enabled, supported data will automatically begin syncing to Apple’s Health app.

In addition to the new sharing features, Google is addressing several existing issues affecting fitness tracking. The company says it has improved the stability of VO2 Max calculations, exercise maps, and workout editing after workouts are completed.

Google Health 5.05 is rolling out now for both Android and iOS, though Google says the rollout will happen in phases over the coming weeks.

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