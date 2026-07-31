Google Health could soon make your medical lab results much easier to understand

Google

TL;DR Strings within Google Health v5.04.1 reveal that Google is working on an experimental feature called “Medical Record Infographic.”

The feature appears to be designed to transform complex medical lab reports into downloadable visual summaries, potentially using AI.

Users will be able to scan physical documents with their phone camera or upload JPG, JPEG, PNG, or PDF files up to 10MB. However, the tool will process only one report at a time and overwrite previous uploads.

Medical lab reports are notoriously hard to read for the average person, filled with obscure acronyms and complex reference ranges. Google appears to be working on a solution to bridge that gap. Within Google Health v5.04.1, we spotted strings revealing an upcoming experimental feature called “Medical Record Infographic.” This feature appears to be part of a user experience research study at Google Health Labs, and it seemingly aims to turn dense lab documents into clear, easy-to-understand visual summaries.

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As per strings within the app, Medical Record Infographic can “give you a simple infographic of what your lab report means.” With it, you can “turn complicated lab reports into clear health infographics.”

The feature will allow users to upload a lab report in JPG, JPEG, PNG, or PDF format (up to a 10MB file limit) or scan a physical document directly using their phone’s camera. Once uploaded, Google Health will process the document and generate a downloadable visual infographic explaining what the lab values mean.

The tool appears to be designed to handle one report at a time, with new uploads seemingly overwriting the previously generated infographic.

Given the sensitivity around interpreting medical information, Google is placing explicit disclaimers and strict guardrails around the study. As per the strings, the feature is marked strictly for “investigational use” and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment decisions.

To participate in the study, users must be at least 18 years old and certify that they do not have a history of diagnosed hypochondriasis (illness anxiety disorder) or “severe anxiety related to health information” [sic]. Google also notes that uploaded documents cannot be deleted after a two-week window from the processing date.

The strings don’t explicitly mention that this is an AI feature. Google’s own AI tools excel at creating infographics, and given the upload requirements, it’s fairly apparent that the feature uses AI for generating the infographic.

The strings note that this capability will be an experimental work in progress. The feature does reflect Google’s broader ambition to make personal health metrics far more accessible to everyday users, sitting alongside power-user tools like the Google Health CLI. Because this is currently framed as a research study within Google Health Labs, there is no official timeline for when, or if, it will roll out to users, but we will track its progress closely and keep you updated.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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