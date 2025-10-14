Google’s new Gemini-powered tool takes the legwork out of finding a meeting slot

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is adding a Gemini-powered “Help me schedule” button to Gmail and Calendar.

It suggests meeting times based on your availability and the context of your email exchange.

The feature only works for one-on-one scheduling, rather than group meetings.

If you’ve ever spent too much of your afternoon exchanging emails to find a meeting time, Google’s next Gemini-powered feature might finally save you some hassle. The tech giant just announced that Gmail and Calendar are getting a “Help me schedule” button that does the legwork for you.

Google

As detailed in a Google Workspace update, the feature appears right where scheduling typically begins — in your email draft. When Gmail detects that you’re trying to arrange a meeting, it’ll surface a “Help me schedule” button alongside the other tools. Tap it, and Gemini checks your Google Calendar plus the context of the conversation to suggest the most sensible time slots.

For example, if the person you’re emailing says they’re free next week for 30 minutes, Gemini will automatically pick out half-hour time slots in that one-week window that fit your availability. You can adjust the suggestions before inserting them directly into your message, and once your contact chooses one, the meeting is booked for both of you.

This tool fits neatly into the string of practical Gemini updates that Google has been adding to Workspace. A recent example along the same lines is the “Add to Calendar” button, which detects event details in Gmail. Then there’s the hidden trick we like of asking Gemini to look at your screen and create an event automatically in Calendar.

Google emphasizes that Help me schedule is designed for one-to-one coordination rather than larger group meetings at this stage, but it’s a time-saving feature designed to remove an ounce of friction from your workday.

