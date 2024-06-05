Better late than never: Gemini app finally arrives in the UK and EU

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Gemini is now officially available in the UK and the EU.

Android users can now download the full Gemini app through the Play Store.

iOS users can access Gemini in the “coming weeks” via the Google app.

The Gemini app has been slow to reach some parts of the world, leaving several larger markets in the cold. Today, Google is plugging those gaps, officially rolling out access to its new assistant to the UK and EU member states and pushing its region availability to over 170 countries and territories.

Gemini was functional in several EU regions before today’s announcement, but users had to skirt around official channels to sideload the APK. Android users in these regions can now head to the Google Play Store to download the full Gemini app. Importantly, using the Gemini app will usurp Google Assistant’s position as your device’s assistant; the two cannot function concurrently.

Have you replaced Google Assistant with Google Gemini yet? 105 votes Yes, I'm now using Gemini. 43 % No, I'm still using Assistant. 31 % I'm using neither. 26 %

Gemini is a useful tool on mobile that’s able to complete more contextual-sensitive tasks than its aging sibling. That said, if you rely on Assistant’s ability to interface with your smart home, it’s best you stick to Gemini on the web for now. Google continues to add Gemini Extensions, which allow the chatbot to interface with other platforms, like YouTube Music, so we expect its toolbox to expand in due course.

iOS users will have to wait a little longer for access to Gemini. Google notes that the assistant will roll out to Apple users via the Google app within the “coming weeks.” Once live, users can activate Gemini using the dedicated button within the app.

