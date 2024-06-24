Google is bringing Gemini to teens with school accounts

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google says Gemini is coming to teens with educational accounts in the coming months.

The chatbot will be available in English to teens with school accounts in over 100 countries.

Google already offers Gemini to teenagers using their personal accounts, but teens weren’t able to use the chatbot with their educational accounts.

Now, Google has announced that Gemini is coming to teenagers via their school-issued accounts in the “coming months.” The company added that this option will be available in English in over 100 countries.

Google says administrators can choose to enable Gemini on these accounts. The service would also have additional data protections when used on these accounts. More specifically, Google previously promised that data generated from school accounts wouldn’t be reviewed by anyone, wouldn’t be used to train AI models, and wouldn’t be shared with other users and institutions.

What else is coming to educational users? This isn’t the only notable school-related announcement from the search company. Google also revealed that it would be launching its Read Along in Classroom feature globally. This feature allows students to practice their reading skills and get “real-time support.” The feature is available in English, although Google says additional languages will be supported (starting in Spanish).

The company also pointed to several security features for admins. These features include multi-party approval (requiring more than one admin to make sensitive changes), the ability to bar students from initiating direct messages, and the ability to proactively block compromised devices.

Google also touted several accessibility features for Chromebooks and the Chrome browser. This includes a read-aloud feature in Chrome’s reading mode, text extraction from PDFs in Chrome for screen reading, and the firm’s Project Gameface feature (coming later this year).

