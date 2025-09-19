Gemini Pro just gained a feature ChatGPT can’t easily copy

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google now lets you share your custom Gems with others.

Sharing works just like Google Drive, with options to view, edit, or share via a link.

Gems are limited to Gemini Pro subscribers, but this shareability gives them an edge on ChatGPT Projects.

If you’ve used the paid versions of both Gemini and ChatGPT, you’ll know that Gems and Projects are pretty similar. They let you set up a custom space that remembers your instructions and style within that area. The difference now is that Google just made Gems shareable, which is something you can’t do with ChatGPT Projects.

Google announced the change in a blog post this week, and the feature is already live. Gems are the little workspaces you create inside Gemini, and until now, they only lived in your own account. You could set one up to discuss a business idea, help with workouts, or anything else, but you were the only one who could use it.

This is where Google’s ecosystem comes in. If you’ve ever shared a Google Doc or Sheet, the process will look very familiar, as in the image above. From the Gem manager on the web, you hit the Share icon, type in names or groups, and set whether others can view or edit. There’s also the option to generate a link. It’s straightforward, and it’s not something OpenAI can easily copy because it doesn’t have the same kind of platform or familiarity to lean on.

Gems are still restricted to the Gemini Pro subscription and higher, so you won’t see them if you’re on the free plan. Being able to share your own Gems should make collaborating with others that little bit easier.

