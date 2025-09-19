4 apps you should use instead of Google Docs

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

While Google Docs is an excellent tool in its own right, it has a few issues that can be hard to overlook. After using it daily for years, I grew frustrated with its file management system — or rather, its lack thereof. The inability to sort documents into folders within the app left me with a long, unorganized list of files, hindering my productivity.

Eventually, I decided to explore other options. I’ve tested a bunch of Google Docs alternatives, and in this post, I’ll recommend four of the best ones I’ve found. While the first one is my top recommendation, the others are also excellent choices depending on your specific needs.

Notion

I feel I lost nothing when making the switch from Google Docs to Notion. I can still create new documents, all the essential formatting features are present, and auto-save is enabled by default. Sharing files with others is seamless, and I can even access them offline — a recently added feature.

However, what I gained was substantial. Notion’s high degree of customization provides endless options for organizing my notes. I can also use Notion for a variety of other purposes, such as storing my favorite recipes, creating a detailed plan for my fitness journey, or maintaining a simple note-taking folder. This level of versatility is something Google Docs can’t easily match. However, it’s worth mentioning that Notion’s learning curve is quite steep, which can be daunting for beginners. Google Docs, on the other hand, is incredibly intuitive and requires almost no mental gymnastics to get started. Regardless, it’s still my favorite Google Docs alternative.

Obsidian

In many ways, Obsidian is similar to Notion. It has the same steep learning curve, but the possibilities for organizing your documents are endless. You can also create databases and embed them within your notes, a feature it shares with Notion.

However, the main difference between the two lies in Obsidian’s focus on privacy. Its offline-first approach means that all your files are stored locally on your device by default, rather than in the cloud. This also means you can access your files without an internet connection. While you can do this with Notion as well, you have to proactively mark specific files for offline use before you lose internet access. Therefore, if privacy is a primary concern and you prefer not to have your files stored in the cloud by default, Obsidian is a better choice than Notion. Just keep in mind that a cloud-based option can be enabled if needed, allowing you to sync files across multiple devices.

Simplenote

If you appreciate Google Docs for its simplicity but want to move away from Google’s ecosystem, Simplenote is an excellent alternative. As its name suggests, the app is all about simplicity. You can create notes and to-do lists, share them with others in just a few clicks, pin important documents for easy access, and organize everything with tags.

Similar to Google Docs, there’s no option to sort documents into folders, which means its organizational features are somewhat lackluster. This was the main reason I didn’t stick with Simplenote long-term. However, if pure simplicity is what you’re after, this app might be the perfect fit for you.

WPS Office

This popular app is a great alternative to Google Docs and the entire Google Workspace suite. In addition to creating documents, you can also build presentations (slides) and spreadsheets (sheets). It also includes a built-in PDF reader, which is a fantastic addition.

The app’s interface takes clear inspiration from Microsoft Word, offering a familiar look and feel. It’s a strong option for those looking to move away from big American tech companies like Google and Microsoft. However, it’s worth noting that the app is owned by a Chinese company, which may be a concern for some users. The developer states that the app is end-to-end encrypted, which should alleviate privacy concerns.

These are four of the Google Docs alternatives I have personally used and can recommend, but there are plenty of others available. Evernote is a classic example, although its free plan has become so limited in recent years that it’s difficult to recommend. Then there’s Google Keep, which is even simpler than Docs and better suited for short, quick notes rather than long-form documents.

Which Google Docs alternative do you think is worth adding to this list? Let me know in the comments below.

