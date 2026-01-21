Gemini now helps you prep for SATs with free mock tests

TL;DR Gemini will now let you take SAT prep tests for free.

These are full-length tests vetted by experts to simulate real-world SATs.

It is also rolling out Gemini features to Gmail and Google Docs for Google Workspace Education users.

Time and again, Google has endorsed the benefits of Gemini for learning. Whether it’s brushing up on new language skills, dissecting topics with Canvas, vibe-coding basic apps and web pages with step-by-step instructions, or even attempting to replace your real-life tutor. Google has now expanded its resources, particularly for students, with a new update, allowing them to prepare for college.

Google has added the option to take mock SATs with Gemini. Google says these “full-length, on-demand practice” tests can be taken for free. It adds that, unlike the unregulated study resources, such as flash cards and mock quizzes, that Gemini or NotebookLM produce, these tests are rigorously vetted by prep test providers such as the Princeton Review. This helps ensure the test questions are accurate and align with real tests.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Once you complete these mock tests, Gemini will also highlight your strengths and weaknesses, suggesting areas for you to focus on. Besides feedback on your performance in the test, Gemini will also help you understand concepts related to questions you fail to answer correctly.

In addition to rolling out SAT prep tests to everyone for free, Google is expanding Gemini in Workspace apps for students and educators as part of its Workspace Education plans. While Gmail’s recently launched AI features, including AI Overviews, Help Me Write, and Suggested Replies, are coming to Education Fundamental plans, those on the higher Education Plus or Teacher tiers will also have access to Gemini in Google Docs.

Additionally, students and teachers will also be able to automate basic tasks, such as adding events from Gmail to Calendar, using Google Workspace Studio, which was recently also rolled out to all Workspace users.

Follow