Gemini’s Canvas tool can now turn your doc into a full presentation in seconds

TL;DR The Canvas tool in Gemini can now generate presentations directly from uploaded documents or even text prompts.

The feature creates themed slide decks with text and visuals, ready to export to Google Slides.

It’s rolling out now for personal and Workspace accounts.

If you’ve ever stared at a blank Google Slides deck wondering where to start, Gemini’s got a new way to help. The Canvas tool in the Gemini app can now take a file you upload, whether it’s a research paper or a report, and instantly turn it into a full presentation.

Google says the new feature can build a structured, themed slide deck from either an uploaded document or a short text prompt. Each presentation arrives with sections, visuals, and formatting already applied, providing a complete first draft that you can export directly to Google Slides for final editing.

Get a look at it in action in the video below.

The rollout is already underway for both personal and Workspace accounts. One Reddit user has already spotted the feature appearing, with a screenshot they shared suggesting that it is currently being rolled out to Pro subscribers first and will soon be available to free users.

The update builds on what Canvas introduced earlier this year: a focused workspace for creating and refining text projects with Gemini’s help. Now it takes a step further by transforming those files into something ready to present to your colleagues or class.

