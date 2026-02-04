Gemini’s next big feature could turn it into your personal travel guide

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s latest app version includes code suggesting users may be able to attach map regions to prompts in Gemini.

This functionality would enhance location-based queries by allowing users to visually select areas rather than typing place names.

“Explore this area,” and similar commands hint at an integration that enables users to discover nearby places with one-tap interactions.

One of the biggest advantages of Gemini is its conversational ability. Users can ask questions in natural language and imperfect commands, and Gemini will do its best to return a result. Google built on this advantage by allowing users to attach all sorts of files and media to Gemini to get even better, more personalized answers. Soon, Gemini could allow users to attach a map region to their prompt, opening the door for Gemini to become your personal travel guide.

In the Google app v17.4.66, we’ve spotted code for a new Map option in Gemini, which is present in the upcoming redesigned UI of the attachment section.

Here’s an early look at the Map button in the attachment section of Gemini:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

The button is currently grayed out for us and does not respond.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

We’ve spotted strings that give us a better clue about what this Map button could do:

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_robin_attachment_type_map_area">Map Area</string> <string name="assistant_robin_places_explore_area_button">Explore this area</string> <string name="assistant_robin_places_explore_area_current_location_button">Current location</string> <string name="assistant_robin_places_search_around_location_button">Use precise location</string> <string name="assistant_robin_places_search_button_description">Search for places</string>

It’s clear from the strings and the context around the Map button in the attachment that users will soon likely be able to attach a “map area” to their Gemini prompts, similar to how they can attach an image or a document.

Currently, if users want Gemini to search for a specific area, they have to specify it by name (e.g., “Find cafes in New York City”). The attachment menu button suggests users will be able to visually select a map region and attach it to the prompt, potentially giving them more control over the search bounds and reducing the need for vague and imperfect descriptions.

The “Explore this area” string is more open-ended. It suggests we could see a one-tap action to query the underlying Maps service (maybe Google Maps?) for places of interest, almost like a “discovery mode.” This could allow users to take full advantage of Gemini’s conversational abilities to explore an area and learn more about.

Neither Gemini’s redesigned input box nor the Map attachment button is live for users. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow