Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

General technology

Google just gave Gemini Live a UI that waves back at users

The new interactive Gemini Live experience appears to be a limited test rollout for now.
By

2 hours ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
gemini live defining a word in afrikaans
Megan Ellis / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google appears to be testing a new Gemini Live interface that turns the assistant into an interactive pill-shaped bar.
  • The updated UI reportedly reacts to taps and can even “wave back” at users during interactions.
  • The new Gemini Live experience appears to be a limited test rollout.

Google is constantly playing around with Gemini’s UI in an attempt to make it feel more responsive. A major Gemini UI redesign just started rolling out earlier this month, and now, it looks like Google is also giving Gemini Live a weird new trick.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

As spotted by @testingcatalog on X, Google seems to be rolling out a new interactive bar UI for Gemini Live. This essentially converts Gemini Live into a pill-shaped bar that reportedly reacts to your taps and also waves back at you. See for yourself:

Google is silently rolling out an updated Gemini experience for its mobile apps ahead of Google I/O.
Its updated UI for Gemini Live features an interactive “bar” or a dynamic island that reacts to your taps and can wave back.
It should get loads of superpowers soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/WJv6DxtaZI
— 🚨 AI News | TestingCatalog (@testingcatalog) May 14, 2026

It doesn’t look like this new Gemini Live experience is rolling out widely just yet. We checked the Gemini app across different Google accounts on both Android and iOS and didn’t see the new bar UI. The tipster also notes that they only got the new UI on one out of 10 accounts, so it looks like Google may be rolling it out slowly or simply testing it for now.

News
GoogleGoogle Gemini
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.