Google could finally fix this annoying image workflow gap in Gemini

Image annotations could change how you instruct Gemini to make edits, all without needing another app for markup.
1 hour ago

Nano Banana Pro featured image created using Nano Banana Pro
TL;DR
  • A new leak claims that Google is developing an image annotation feature for Gemini.
  • The tool would enable users to draw and add text directly to generated images within the interface, eliminating the need for external apps.
  • Users will also be able to use markup to instruct Gemini on what changes to make.

Google’s Nano Banana Pro model, based on the Gemini 3 Pro Image, is one of the best tools available today for generating images. My colleague Mishaal Rahman tried out Nano Banana Pro and walked away impressed. The image model is great for creating and editing images, but you’ll still need to use another app to add annotations manually. That may not remain the case for long, though, as Google could soon add an image annotation feature to Gemini.

We’ve previously spotted image markup features in the Gemini mobile app. Now, leaker TestingCatalog has shared on X that Google is working on an image annotation feature for Gemini on the web. In the near future, users will be able to draw and add text directly to generated images within Gemini in their browser, eliminating the need for an external markup app.

Gemini Image connotation feature leak
TestingCatalog on X

On the mobile side, we’ve found a new text pop-up that suggests the markup tools can potentially be used to facilitate further localized, prompt-based editing.

In the future, it would be convenient to be able to circle an area in the image and tell Gemini what changes we need made, all without needing to download the image and using another app.

Since this is a leak, there’s no timeline for when Google will roll out the image annotation capabilities to Gemini, if the company proceeds with it at all, but it’s good to see that the feature is still being worked on. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

