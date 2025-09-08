Google wants Gemini to keep the conversation going, and here's how it's going to do it

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a feature within Gemini that suggests follow-up questions.

The suggestion prompts help users explore topics and engage in in-depth conversations to get more out of their AI interactions.

The feature seems to be a limited test for now.

If you’re old enough to have used search engines before their AI-fication, you’re most likely using your AI digital assistant more like a search engine and less like a digital assistant. That means more one-off queries and fewer conversations, which is the way many of us are used to Googling. The approach is not wrong, but an AI assistant can do much more than run a simple one-off search query for you. Google appears to be testing a new feature within Gemini that encourages users to ask follow-up questions and keep the conversation going by giving them prompts on what they could ask further.

With Google app v16.34.58, Telegram user @blank94855 spotted that Google is testing a new feature within Gemini where the AI-based digital assistant will suggest follow-up questions based on your original query.

These follow-up question suggestions appear on the Gemini overlay as well as inside the Gemini app. They also appear for more open-ended questions and even statements, essentially guiding users to converse more with AI.

We tried to activate the feature on our devices, but couldn’t, indicating that it could be a limited server-side test.

The follow-up suggestion feature appears to be a nice addition to Gemini as it can not only keep the user engaged with Gemini and help them get attuned to back-and-forth conversations with the digital assistant, but also help them dive deeper into a topic and explore more if they want to.

Most people don’t know the right questions to ask, especially when approaching a new and unknown topic. For example, if you ask, “How does a car engine work?” a simple answer will suffice for your current needs. However, suggested follow-up questions like “What are the different types of car engines?” or “How do electric cars compare to gasoline cars?” will guide you to a more comprehensive understanding of the subject. We hope to see these follow-up suggestions rolled out to more users in the near future.

