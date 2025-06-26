Google clears the air on Gemini email, says 'this update is good for users'

Google has clarified what Gemini’s upcoming July 7 update for Android devices really means and how it’ll affect Android users. The company responded to an email query from Android Authority, confirming that Gemini will soon be able to help with everyday tasks like sending messages, making phone calls, and setting timers, even if Gemini Apps Activity is turned off.

This initially sparked confusion after Google sent out a vague email to users, stating that Gemini would soon be able to “help you use Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities on your phone, whether your Gemini Apps Activity is on or off.” Understandably, the lack of specifics raised concerns. Would the AI gain access to private data or system functions even when activity tracking was disabled? Here’s what Google told us:

This update is good for users: they can now use Gemini to complete daily tasks on their mobile devices like send messages, initiate phone calls, and set timers while Gemini Apps Activity is turned off. With Gemini Apps Activity turned off, their Gemini chats are not being reviewed or used to improve our AI models. As always, users can turn off Gemini’s connection to apps at any time by navigating to https://gemini.google.com/apps

What this means is that starting July 7, Gemini will act more like a personal assistant, even with the App Activity option disabled. Currently, if your Gemini App Activity is switched off, connected apps, like Phone, WhatsApp, Messages, and others, are also disabled. With the upcoming change, you can keep Gemini App Activity turned off and still use the AI to interact with your Phone, Messages, and WhatsApp, without your interactions being logged or used to improve AI models.