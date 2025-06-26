Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google clears the air on Gemini email, says 'this update is good for users'
2 hours ago
- In a statement to Android Authority, Google explained what its email about upcoming Gemini changes on Android devices really meant.
- It turns out that it’s a positive change for users, despite initial confusion due to the wording in the email.
- Check out some Gemini tips below if you still want tighter control over your data
Google has clarified what Gemini’s upcoming July 7 update for Android devices really means and how it’ll affect Android users. The company responded to an email query from Android Authority, confirming that Gemini will soon be able to help with everyday tasks like sending messages, making phone calls, and setting timers, even if Gemini Apps Activity is turned off.
This initially sparked confusion after Google sent out a vague email to users, stating that Gemini would soon be able to “help you use Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities on your phone, whether your Gemini Apps Activity is on or off.” Understandably, the lack of specifics raised concerns. Would the AI gain access to private data or system functions even when activity tracking was disabled? Here’s what Google told us:
This update is good for users: they can now use Gemini to complete daily tasks on their mobile devices like send messages, initiate phone calls, and set timers while Gemini Apps Activity is turned off. With Gemini Apps Activity turned off, their Gemini chats are not being reviewed or used to improve our AI models. As always, users can turn off Gemini’s connection to apps at any time by navigating to https://gemini.google.com/apps.
What this means is that starting July 7, Gemini will act more like a personal assistant, even with the App Activity option disabled. Currently, if your Gemini App Activity is switched off, connected apps, like Phone, WhatsApp, Messages, and others, are also disabled. With the upcoming change, you can keep Gemini App Activity turned off and still use the AI to interact with your Phone, Messages, and WhatsApp, without your interactions being logged or used to improve AI models.
That’s a relief, but if you still want tighter control over your data, here’s how you can make your Gemini usage more secure.
- Turn off Gemini Apps Activity: You can turn off Gemini App Activity by heading to the Gemini app. In the app, tap your profile > Gemini Apps Activity > toggle off. You can also switch it off by navigating here. Remember, your chats are saved in your account for up to 72 hours, whether Gemini Apps activity is on or off.
- Limit Gemini’s access to core apps: With the upcoming change, Gemini will have access to apps like WhatsApp or Messages to function fully. In its initial email, Google didn’t clearly explain how to disable access to these integrations, but you can revoke access by heading to the Gemini app > your profile > Apps. Here, you’ll find options to revoke app permissions for Phone, WhatsApp, and Messages. That said, when you disable this access, you won’t be able to as Gemini to make calls or send messages
- Be careful about what you share: This is an obvious piece of advice, but Google’s help docs confirm that your Gemini conversations may still be reviewed by humans, especially if activity tracking is on. Avoid sharing private documents, passwords, or personal identifiers in chats with Gemini.