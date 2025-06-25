You're not alone: This email from Google's Gemini team is concerning

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is notifying users that, starting July 7, 2025, Gemini will be able to assist with apps like Phone, Messages, and WhatsApp, regardless of whether Gemini Apps Activity is turned on or off.

The vague wording in the email has raised privacy concerns, with users unclear if Gemini will still access these apps even after opting out.

While the email says users can disable these features in the “App settings,” it offers no specific steps to do so.

Google’s Gemini team is apparently sending out emails about an upcoming change to how Gemini interacts with apps on Android devices. The email informs users that, come July 7, 2025, Gemini will be able to “help you use Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities on your phone, whether your Gemini Apps Activity is on or off.” Naturally, this has raised some privacy concerns among those who’ve received the email and those using the AI assistant on their Android devices.

Not only has the ambiguity in the statement sparked confusion over whether Gemini will have access to said apps and services even if users have opted out of Gemini Apps Activity, but the email further notes that those who don’t want these features can disable them, with no clarity on how to do so.

aggiesal

Google’s vague guidance for opting out of this change reads, “If you don’t want to use these features, you can turn them off in Apps settings page.” There are no details on where to find the option or what exactly is being disabled, especially since the email states these changes will apply whether Gemini Apps Activity is on or off.

The link in the email reportedly redirects users to the Gemini Apps Privacy Hub, which, unfortunately, doesn’t offer much clarity on what’s changing. What does “help you use” mean in practice? Will Gemini be able to read or send messages, access call logs, or interact with third-party apps like WhatsApp by default, even when users have opted out of these integrations?

CID/X

With the rollout less than two weeks away, we’ve reached out to Google for answers. The email was highlighted by tipster CID on X, as well as by other users. I use Gemini on my Android devices, but I haven’t received the email.

