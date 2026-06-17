Want Gemini features before everyone else? Google is recruiting testers

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is accepting applications for its Gemini App Trusted Tester program.

Only a limited number of slots are available.

Selected users will get early access to unreleased Gemini features before public launch.

Google is looking for a small group of Gemini users to help test upcoming features before they roll out to everyone.

Josh Woodward, VP of Gemini at Google, announced on X that the company is opening a limited number of spots in its Gemini App Trusted Tester Program. According to Woodward, the program is aimed at “power users” who enjoy testing new technology and providing feedback on unreleased features.

Josh Woodward/X

Interested users can apply through this Google Form linked in the announcement. The application asks for basic information such as your name, region, and age, along with questions about your profession and how frequently you use AI tools. Google is also interested in understanding applicants’ experience with competing AI assistants, including ChatGPT, Claude, and others.

The company hasn’t shared how many users it plans to accept, what specific benefits testers will receive, or when invitations will start rolling out. However, the program appears to be focused on gathering feedback from experienced AI users before new Gemini app features are released more broadly.

Once you fill out the Google form, you’ll receive a copy of your responses and some additional details at the email address you provided. However, completing the form does not guarantee acceptance in the program. Google will inform you if and when your application is selected.

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