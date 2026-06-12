Survey says the gulf between ChatGPT and Gemini is wider than ever

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

There are two heavyweight AI services, at least if we’re strictly talking about household names: ChatGPT and Gemini. It’s highly likely that you’ve used both in the past — I certainly have. While I may reach for ChatGPT whenever I need to initiate a query on desktop, Gemini is my go-to for convenience on Android. But which of these two products do you prefer, if either?

We ran a recent poll to find out, and the results are now in.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

This survey received over 2,000 votes, and there’s one runaway winner. With almost three-quarters of the vote (71.5%), Google Gemini stands out as the preferred AI when users face the above choice.

Judging by the comments, Gemini’s popularity stems from our readers’ use of AI on their smartphones first, tertiary devices second.

“Gemini AI is the far better tool for me as it is integrated into my Samsung mobile and wearable ecosystem, including Android Auto integration, and my Google One AI Pro 5TB subscription gives me storage across Google products and so much more included in my monthly subscription,” writes reader Jaycee.

This doesn’t mean that nearly a quarter of people reach for ChatGPT, though. OpenAI’s assistant received only 12.8% of the vote, which, in nominal terms, amounts to a comparatively huge ~1,200-vote difference.

More readers pick Claude as their preferred AI product than ChatGPT.

Interestingly, a third player actually trumped ChatGPT to second place. Anthropic’s Claude received 13.5% of the vote. That’s a margin of just over 20 votes, but it suggests that readers are trending towards other AI products and away from ChatGPT as the de facto standard.

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

Ultimately, only 2.2% of readers refer another service or choose to avoid AI entirely — a rather difficult undertaking in today’s society.

How much do you trust AI tools for research? 3530 votes I trust it fully, it's a real-time saver. 9 % I trust it but always double-check the facts. 65 % I'm still skeptical of anything AI tells me. 21 % I don't use AI for research at all. 5 %

Notably, Microsoft’s Copilot also received a minor nod in the comments section. Do you agree with these results? Do you really think Gemini is the best AI chatbot compared to ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, and sundry? Let us know in the comments.

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