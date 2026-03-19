The Gemini app for macOS is secretly in beta testing with hints at screen sharing support

Gemini is available as a web client that can be accessed on all kinds of devices, including computers. Competitors like ChatGPT and Claude already offer dedicated desktop apps for macOS, though. Gemini fans have clamored for a dedicated Mac app of their own, bringing Google AI to macOS natively . That seems to be finally happening, as Bloomberg reports a Gemini app for macOS is quietly entering beta testing with exclusive desktop-oriented features.

Google is conducting an invite-only beta testing phase for the Gemini app for Mac, according to the report. “This is an early version of the Gemini for Mac app for your feedback and will have only critical features from the other clients but not all,” Google explained to the consumer beta testers, as relayed by Bloomberg. It’s our first official confirmation that Google is indeed working on a Gemini desktop app behind the scenes.

The message to beta testers serves as a sign that the Gemini app for macOS might include more features than beta testers will see initially. The company is reportedly asking early beta users to experience using generative Google AI tools to create images, videos, and multimedia content, using models like Nano Banana, Veo, and Lyria. Like other Gemini apps, the upcoming Mac version will also have the knowledge and context of past conversations, and be able to tap into web results.

There is one new feature coming to the Gemini app for macOS, according to code, and it’s called “Desktop Intelligence.” As this is an early version, there’s no guarantee the feature will make the final release. However, the tool will supposedly give Gemini the context of your desktop apps and screen content. It could work similarly to Gemini Live’s screen sharing mode on Android. This is how Google communicates the feature in Gemini for macOS app code:

When you enable apps for Desktop Intelligence you are enabling Gemini to see what you see (such as screen context) and pull content directly from these apps to improve and personalize your experience only when Gemini is in use.

Currently, there is no Gemini app for desktop operating systems. Mac and Windows users can create progressive web apps (PWAs) to fill the gap, but these are not a complete replacement for native, optimized desktop programs.