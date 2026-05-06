Google appears to have an 'AI Ultra Lite' subscription tier in the works

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is quietly developing AI Ultra Lite as a new subscription option for Gemini.

The price for AI Ultra Lite, codenamed “Neon”, may fall somewhere between the $20 and $250 range offered by AI Pro and AI Ultra.

Google is also working on adding a new AI usage limit dashboard.

Right now, Google’s subscription AI offerings have a pretty big gap between the AI Pro and AI Ultra levels. But evidence suggests Google may quietly be developing a new option between the two: AI Ultra Lite.

We can see the name of the upcoming Google AI subscription tier in a string of text within the macOS version of the Gemini app, along with its apparent codename, “Neon.”

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Since AI Pro costs $20 a month and the original AI Ultra costs $250, the price for AI Ultra Lite will likely fall somewhere between those two. Whatever its final cost, that could mean it might provide everything AI Pro offers and many of the features the original AI Ultra offers, but maybe with some slightly lower usage limits. For example, it may offer access to Deep Think reasoning mode but not Project Genie.

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In addition to the new subscription tier, 9to5Google uncovered text strings that suggest Google is working on a new page dedicated to tracking explicit AI usage limits in Gemini and how close you are to reaching that quota at any given time:

Code Copy Text GXU_FIVE_HOURLY GXU_WEEKLY OVERAGE_CREDITS

Those strings could imply that the page will take users to a dashboard that takes separate five-hour and weekly usage limits into account, as well as overage credits that go beyond what the subscription plan allows — as we see with peers like Anthropic.

Details about AI Ultra Lite are pretty sparse at the moment, but it’s possible we will see what it will look like — and learn if it keeps this “Ultra Lite” name — at Google I/O 2026, which is a little under two weeks away.

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